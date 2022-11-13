 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall behind individual milestones

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton Volleyball signs class

It was a day of milestones for the No. 12 Creighton volleyball team.

Keeley Davis broke the program's record for career aces and Jaela Zimmerman reached 1,000 career kills as the Bluejays rolled to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 win over Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon in their regular-season home finale.

The win moves Creighton (24-3) to 16-0 in Big East play as it maintains a one-game lead over Marquette. CU ends its regular season at DePaul and Marquette next weekend. Creighton is seeking its ninth straight Big East regular-season title.

Davis finished with seven kills, nine digs and four aces. The aces broke the program record of Molly Moran, who had 145 aces from 1998 to 2001. Davis now has 147 aces.

Zimmerman, who is coming back from an ACL tear she suffered last December, needed two kills to become the 15th Bluejay with 1,000 for a career. She reached that mark to give CU a 17-5 lead in the third set. She also had a season-high 10 digs.

People are also reading…

Jazz Schmidt led the Bluejays with 10 kills while hitting .625. Bethany Clapp had a season-high eight kills, while Kiana Schmitt had seven kills and four blocks. As a team, Creighton hit .362.

Creighton heads into next weekend having won a school-record 26 straight sets.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert