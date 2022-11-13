Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall behind individual milestones

Creighton Volleyball signs class
It was a day of milestones for the No. 12 Creighton volleyball team.
Keeley Davis broke the program's record for career aces and Jaela Zimmerman reached 1,000 career kills as the Bluejays rolled to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 win over Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon in their regular-season home finale.
The win moves Creighton (24-3) to 16-0 in Big East play as it maintains a one-game lead over Marquette. CU ends its regular season at DePaul and Marquette next weekend. Creighton is seeking its ninth straight Big East regular-season title.
Davis finished with seven kills, nine digs and four aces. The aces broke the program record of Molly Moran, who had 145 aces from 1998 to 2001. Davis now has 147 aces.
Zimmerman, who is coming back from an ACL tear she suffered last December, needed two kills to become the 15th Bluejay with 1,000 for a career. She reached that mark to give CU a 17-5 lead in the third set. She also had a season-high 10 digs.
Jazz Schmidt led the Bluejays with 10 kills while hitting .625. Bethany Clapp had a season-high eight kills, while Kiana Schmitt had seven kills and four blocks. As a team, Creighton hit .362.
Creighton heads into next weekend having won a school-record 26 straight sets.
Photos: Creighton volleyball faces St. John's
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Ava Martin try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players try to block a spike during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten bumps the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait tips the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks to her players during a timeout during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (left) and Kiana Schmitt miss a block during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth yells to her players during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait blocks the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis serves the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!