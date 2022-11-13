Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall behind individual milestones

It was a day of milestones for the No. 12 Creighton volleyball team.

Keeley Davis broke the program's record for career aces and Jaela Zimmerman reached 1,000 career kills as the Bluejays rolled to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 win over Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon in their regular-season home finale.

The win moves Creighton (24-3) to 16-0 in Big East play as it maintains a one-game lead over Marquette. CU ends its regular season at DePaul and Marquette next weekend. Creighton is seeking its ninth straight Big East regular-season title.

Davis finished with seven kills, nine digs and four aces. The aces broke the program record of Molly Moran, who had 145 aces from 1998 to 2001. Davis now has 147 aces.

Zimmerman, who is coming back from an ACL tear she suffered last December, needed two kills to become the 15th Bluejay with 1,000 for a career. She reached that mark to give CU a 17-5 lead in the third set. She also had a season-high 10 digs.

Jazz Schmidt led the Bluejays with 10 kills while hitting .625. Bethany Clapp had a season-high eight kills, while Kiana Schmitt had seven kills and four blocks. As a team, Creighton hit .362.

Creighton heads into next weekend having won a school-record 26 straight sets.