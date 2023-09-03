Creighton volleyball ran away with the Bluejay Invitational title game Sunday in a 25-21, 34-36, 25-20, 25-23 win. It advanced to 3-0 on the weekend and 5-1 on the season.

The Jays often kept UNI too close for comfort — through four sets, the teams combined for 44 ties and 20 lead changes. Plenty of that came during a never-ending Game 3, an unreal set considering how far LSU pushed CU less than 24 hours earlier.

But behind Ava Martin, who earned all-tournament honors alongside junior Kendra Wait, and Norah Sis, who earned tournament MVP, the Jays delivered timely blows. Martin finished with 22 kills on 48 swings and six digs. Sis added 16 kills on 59 swings and 16 digs.