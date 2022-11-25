 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical

Creighton volleyball sweeps way into Big East finals and rematch with Marquette

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton's Norah Sis was named the conference player of the year while Ava Martin was named the freshman of the year.

The rematch is on between the Big East volleyball heavyweights.

A week after Marquette swept Creighton to earn a share of the Big East regular-season title, ​they will meet for the league tournament crown at 5 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Arena.

Both earned sweeps in Friday's semifinals as No. 15 Creighton downed Xavier 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.

"I thought we did a lot of good things offensively and defensively," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

No. 14 Marquette opened the semifinals with a sweep of Connecticut for its 12th straight victory. Marquette and the Jays split regular-season matches as CU won in five sets in Sokol on Oct. 14.

With the tournament title and a likely berth to host the first weekend of the NCAA tournament on the line, CU outside hitter Norah Sis said the Jays can't put pressure on themselves and just go play Saturday.

People are also reading…

That's what Sis, who finished with a match-high 17 kills, and her teammates did against Xavier. The Jays hit .388 as a team.

"We had the mindset of going for it tonight," said CU's Kiara Reinhardt, who finished with eight kills and hit .667.

Creighton, which swept Xavier in its regular-season meeting in September, never trailed in the first set as it bolted to a 6-1 lead. The Jays hit .389 in the set as Sky McCune finished it with an ace serve.

The Jays gained a lead they wouldn't relinquish midway through the second set. Tied 11-all, Sis delivered back-to-back kills and then set setter Kendra Wait for a kill to make it 14-11. Xavier pulled within 22-20, but Jazz Schmidt had a kill and a block before Reinhardt ended the set with an ace.

Wait had four kills in the third set when CU built a 12-6 lead on its way to the sweep. Wait finished with five kills, 42 assists and seven digs.

"I love active setters," Booth said. "Kendra does a nice job that she can have some nights where she's really active and then when (opponents) are all over her she'll distribute the ball."

Besides Sis and Reinhardt, Schmidt and Kiana Schmitt added eight kills each while Ava Martin had seven.​

The Huskers move up in the new AVCA poll as Creighton falls after a loss to Marquette.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Our take from Nebraska's 24-17 win vs. Iowa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert