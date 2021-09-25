Creighton volleyball sweeps Xavier to extend winning streak to eight matches

CINCINNATI, Ohio — No. 16 Creighton extended its winning streak to eight matches with a sweep of Xavier Saturday afternoon.
The 25-11, 25-22, 25-16 victory capped a 2-0 start to league play for the Jays, who defeated Butler in four sets in a Big East opener on Friday.
CU handled the Musketeers (6-6, 1-1) in two of the three sets Saturday. The second game was the one that could have gone either way — Xavier held a 20-16 lead but the Jays closed with a 9-2 run to take the set.
Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the team with 14 kills. Junior Kiana Schmitt and freshman Norah Sis added eight kills each.
The Jays (14-1, 2-0) finished with seven aces (just one service error) and they were credited with nine team blocks. They held Xavier to a .081 hitting percentage, the eighth time this season that a CU opponent has hit under .100.
Creighton's off to its best start in school history. It'll play two more Big East road matches next weekend.
