Creighton volleyball swept by Marquette, shares Big East title

MILWAUKEE - Friday's sweep of DePaul secured a ninth straight Big East regular-season title for No. 11 Creighton.

But No. 16 Marquette's sweep Saturday meant the Bluejays have to share that title.

Marquette became the first team to sweep Creighton this season as the Jays' 17-match win streak ended with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 loss.

Marquette improves to 25-2 as CU falls to 25-4 as both went 17-1 in league play. WIth the loss, Creighton will be the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. That event begins Wednesday at Sokol Arena as CU's first match will be at 7 p.m. Friday.​

Creighton, which had recorded nine straight sweeps prior to Saturday, spent most of the night chasing the Golden Eagles.

A 7-1 run gave Marquette a 23-16 lead in the first set, then the second set was tied 16-16 before the Eagles won five of the next six rallies.

The third set featured nine ties by the time the score reached 11-11. But once again, that's when Marquette made its move, going on a 12-5 run and eventually completing the sweep.

Norah Sis, who returned from injury during Friday's win at DePaul, led Creighton with a match-high 16 kills. Kiana Schmitt and Jazz Schmidt each added kills while Kendra Wait had a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs. It was Wait's 17th double-double this season.

Marquette, which lost to Creighton in five sets in Omaha, featured a balanced attack as Jenna Reitsma had 11 kills and 13 digs.

It was Marquette's third win over Creighton since the start of the 2014 season.