Creighton volleyball wins Big East tournament, clinches NCAA tournament bid

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Creighton won the Big East tournament championship and secured a bid to the NCAA tournament by sweeping Marquette Saturday afternoon.

The Jays used a 10-1 run to flip momentum in the second set, jumping in front 2-0 at the intermission. They closed out their 13th consecutive victory with a convincing 7-2 surge in the third game.

Both teams' defenses set the tone Saturday — but CU proved to be stingier. That has been the winning formula for No. 22 Creighton lately.

The Jays (30-3) recorded 14 blocks for the second straight match and they held Marquette to a 0.83 attack percentage, the sixth time in the last seven matches that a CU opponent hit under .100.

Freshman Norah Sis clinched the 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 victory with her 13th kill of the day. Senior Jaela Zimmerman added 11 kills.

Saturday's win marked the seventh Big East tournament title for the Jays, who shared the regular season crown with Marquette (26-5).

The NCAA tournament berth is the 10th in a row for Creighton. The NCAA field will be announced Sunday. CU, with a No. 12 RPI at the start of the week, is in contention to be a top 16 host seed — the Jays hosted first and second round games in 2017 and 2018.