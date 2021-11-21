Creighton volleyball wins eighth straight Big East regular season title

Creighton swept St. John's Sunday to clinch an eighth-consecutive Big East regular season title.

The Jays (28-3, 16-2) are sharing the league crown this year with Marquette, which won seven matches in a row to remain in the first-place tie with CU until the end.

Creighton had won the last seven regular season Big East titles outright. It's the only volleyball team in Big East history to win eight championships in a row.

Sunday's 25-12, 26-24, 25-20 win marked the 11th consecutive victory for CU, which enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament and a worthy candidate for a top 16 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Jays had to get past St. John's (15-17, 6-12) Sunday before they could celebrate.

They were in control early — rolling to a convincing first set win with exhilarating hustle plays and forceful denials at the net. But the Johnnies adjusted.

The second game went down to the wire. CU used a 4-0 run to build a 22-20 lead — and after a replay reversal spoiled their first set point, freshman Norah Sis delivered a kill and an ace to give the Jays a 2-0 lead at the break.