Creighton volleyball's goal for the 2022 season? Reaching the Final Four

Is it a sense of urgency? Maybe revenge after the way last year ended?

Or maybe something else as the Creighton volleyball team prepares to return to the court next month.

“We're sick of getting out in the second round of the NCAA tournament," defensive specialist Ellie Bolton said.

And the Bluejays want to go beyond that.

"We want to make the Final Four," the junior said of the event hosted at CHI Health Center in December. "We want to be in Omaha this fall.”

Not that 2021 was a bad year.

CU (31-4, 16-2 Big East) produced a school record for wins and won both the conference regular-season and tournament title for the seventh time under Kirsten Bernthal Booth. The Jays swept the Mizzou Invitational, Bluejay Invitational and Bluegrass Battle, where they beat defeated defending national champion Kentucky.

But Kansas upset the No. 14 seed in four sets at Sokol Arena in the second round of the NCAAs, when CU played without All-American Jaela Zimmerman. The outside hitter tore her ACL in the Jays' first-round sweep of Mississippi.

Zimmerman will return for her fifth year. Also back are All-Americans Kendra Wait (honorable mention) and Norah Sis (third team), the Big East’s freshman of the year. Sis, a sophomore from Papillion-La Vista, recently won gold with the U.S. under-21 team at the Pan American Cup.

“I think there’s a lot of factors that play into having a successful year,” Booth said. “Staying healthy is a big thing. Team chemistry is a big thing. I think we've got great leadership, so I’m optimistic those things could be areas of great strength.”

Booth and Bolton say that spring was also beneficial for the team. It was the first full spring offseason since the pandemic.

That period traditionally allows opportunities for players who don’t normally play, and coaches get to see who handles the pressure or steps up. While fall emphasizes team development, Booth said, spring focuses more on individual improvement.

The Jays also focused on strength and conditioning this offseason.

“We really hit it hard in the weight room and we haven’t had that opportunity,” Booth said. “I think we’ve been able to see and will continue to see through the summer a lot of advances in our strength and conditioning.”

Bolton said the coaches gave the team the theme “Do More,” whether that meant an extra workout or more practice. For her, that meant improving her serve, generating more pace and movement. And working on her sets, making those more accurate.

And improvements aren't just physical.

The Bluejays often meet with Dr. Larry Widman, a sports psychiatrist. Bolton said Widman has been “phenomenal” for the team’s preparation, helping them off the court, too — eating well, extra training and recovery.

“As individuals and as a team, we set specific little goals throughout the season that we want to achieve and we say, ‘OK, these are the outcomes that we want to achieve but how do we get there,” Bolton said.

The main outcome?

It's the one the team wrote on its whiteboard: Final Four.

Creighton has made 10 straight NCAA tournaments, but its best finish was an Elite Eight trip in 2016, when the Jays fell to Texas.

“The Big East is constantly trending upwards when it comes to volleyball and I think we have the chance to win it again,” Bolton said. “And then after that, we want to get to Omaha. We’re visualizing that right now.”

The Jays' quest to get there starts with their annual scrimmage Aug. 13, then the season opener Aug. 21 against South Dakota. The most anticipated nonconference match — and a good measuring stick — will be when national runner-up Nebraska comes to CHI on Sept. 7 for a nationally televised match.

Then, the Jays hope their postseason ends in the same place.

“We have our eyes set on being back in Omaha and the Final Four," Bolton said, "and I think Creighton volleyball can get there this year.”