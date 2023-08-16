For the second consecutive season, Creighton volleyball star Norah Sis was named preseason Big East player of the year.

Sis won the same award at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Bluejays, who are nine-time defending league champions, were selected second in a preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

Alongside Sis on the preseason all-conference team are CU teammates Kendra Wait and Ava Martin.

Sis and Wait were two of the four unanimous selections on the team.

The second-place vote was Creighton's third in the last six years, but in 2018 and 2019, the Jays ended up winning the Big East both seasons.

Marquette received seven first-place votes in the poll compared to CU's four.