Creighton vs. Kansas is still on, and the date is now officially set

Another date on Creighton’s nonconference schedule has been confirmed. Kansas announced Monday it will host the Jays on Dec. 8 in Allen Fieldhouse.

The game was originally unveiled last spring as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

But the start of the college hoops season got delayed by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, jeopardizing every previously planned nonconference matchup.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott indicated two weeks ago that both teams always intended to keep the CU-KU game on the books. They just had to find a new date. Now they have.

Kansas and Creighton haven't met since the 1974 NCAA tournament. The two teams are both expected to be in the preseason top 25, or even top 15.

It’s the fourth known game on the Jays’ nonconference schedule.

They’ll open the season at the newly formed Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There, they’ll face Utah on Nov. 25, then either Dayton or Wichita State on Nov. 26. They’ll finish with a game against Ohio State, Memphis, Texas A&M or West Virginia on Nov. 27.

McDermott told reporters on Oct. 14 that he’d like to play the annual rivalry game against Nebraska, but a date has not been finalized.