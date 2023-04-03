Omaha and Creighton each found some footing over the weekend after experiencing ups and downs since the start of this year's baseball season.

Both swept opponents from the Summit League and both are preparing for a busy week. That starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Bluejays and Mavs meet at Tal Anderson Field.

"Seven games in nine days will be a good challenge for us against some really good opponents," UNO coach Evan Porter said.

Omaha (10-11) swept Northern Colorado, finishing with a 22-hit barrage in Sunday's 16-6 win. On Thursday, the Mavs open a crucial league series at home against perennial favorite Oral Roberts. ORU leads the Summit standings at 6-0, while UNO is tied for second at 4-2.

Creighton, meanwhile, starts Big East play Thursday at home against Villanova. The Bluejays (12-9) scored 30 runs in their three-game sweep of St. Thomas. It's the first time this season that CU has won more than two games in a row.

"There's a lot of positives, we just haven't put a complete game together yet," CU coach Ed Servais said. "When we get into the league, you have to play a complete game."

Tuesday's game is an opportunity for both squads to keep building momentum — and to earn some bragging rights.

Last season, UNO won both matchups with Creighton, both by 5-3 scores.

"UNO is a good opponent, they've beaten us the last couple of times. So we're kind of looking to strike back and reclaim the city of Omaha," Creighton catcher Hogan Helligso said. Helligso is an Elkhorn South product and one of multiple starters from the Omaha area for both teams.

Helligso and fellow catcher Tyler Lozano helped lead CU's offense over the weekend. Helligso went 4 of 6 with five RBIs and five runs scored, while Lozano had seven hits and delivered the go-ahead RBI in the last two games.

For UNO, Porter was encouraged by his team's pitching over the weekend.

In the series opener, Caleb Riedel allowed a grand slam to the fifth batter of the game before shutting down Northern Colorado the rest of the way as the Mavs rallied for a 5-4 win. Preston Tenney threw a two-hitter in the second game, then on Sunday UNO led 8-0 after two innings and coasted from there.

"Hitting comes and goes, but if you can pitch it and play defense you're going to be in a lot of ballgames," Porter said.