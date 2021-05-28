Creighton vs. UConn at Big East baseball tournament postponed to Saturday

Creighton will have to wait a day to try to earn a spot in the Big East tournament title game. Stormy weather postponed its next game.

The tournament's first elimination game between No. 3 seed Seton Hall and No. 4 seed Xavier was moved from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather.

That means the Jays, instead of facing No. 1 seed UConn on Friday night, will play next at 11 a.m. Saturday. The loser of that CU-UConn game will face the Pirates or the Musketeers in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The championship will be decided Sunday.

No. 2 seed Creighton won its league tournament opener Thursday by scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure an 8-7 victory over Seton Hall. UConn hammered Xavier in an 11-1 blowout Thursday evening. The Huskies, who claimed the regular-season title, have won eight games in a row.

