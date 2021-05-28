 Skip to main content
Creighton vs. UConn at Big East baseball tournament postponed to Saturday
Creighton vs. UConn at Big East baseball tournament postponed to Saturday

Creighton will have to wait a day to try to earn a spot in the Big East tournament title game. Stormy weather postponed its next game.

The tournament's first elimination game between No. 3 seed Seton Hall and No. 4 seed Xavier was moved from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather.

That means the Jays, instead of facing No. 1 seed UConn on Friday night, will play next at 11 a.m. Saturday. The loser of that CU-UConn game will face the Pirates or the Musketeers in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The championship will be decided Sunday.

No. 2 seed Creighton won its league tournament opener Thursday by scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure an 8-7 victory over Seton Hall. UConn hammered Xavier in an 11-1 blowout Thursday evening. The Huskies, who claimed the regular-season title, have won eight games in a row.

