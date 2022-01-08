Creighton vs. UConn is a 'good opportunity' to see how Jays measure up to a top program

The preparation time isn't ideal for Jim Flanery's club.

Less than 40 hours after Friday's win over Marquette at Sokol Arena, the Creighton women's team is scheduled to play at No. 11 Connecticut at noon Sunday.

That means the Bluejays weren't able to do anything on court Saturday. They were slated to fly from Omaha just before noon and get settled in at Storrs, Connecticut, in the early evening.

But Creighton packed well for the trip, bringing a healthy dose of confidence.

"What a good opportunity. I think everyone's excited," junior Carly Bachelor said. "We have a lot of energy coming off this win. This year's been crazy, obviously with COVID kind of coming back into our lives again. But I think this is a great opportunity for us."

Creighton (10-3) improved to 5-0 in Big East play, controlling the second half in a 62-45 win over the Golden Eagles (9-4, 2-2). Marquette entered the game with a plus-12.3 rebounding advantage this season, but CU won the rebounding battle 40-29.

"If we can bring the same energy, we're going to be really hard to beat," Bachelor said. "We have a lot of intangibles, and our depth is going to help us."