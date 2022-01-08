Creighton vs. UConn is a 'good opportunity' to see how Jays measure up to a top program

The preparation time isn't ideal for Jim Flanery's club.
Less than 40 hours after Friday's win over Marquette at Sokol Arena, the Creighton women's team is scheduled to play at No. 11 Connecticut at noon Sunday.
That means the Bluejays weren't able to do anything on court Saturday. They were slated to fly from Omaha just before noon and get settled in at Storrs, Connecticut, in the early evening.
But Creighton packed well for the trip, bringing a healthy dose of confidence.
"What a good opportunity. I think everyone's excited," junior Carly Bachelor said. "We have a lot of energy coming off this win. This year's been crazy, obviously with COVID kind of coming back into our lives again. But I think this is a great opportunity for us."
Creighton (10-3) improved to 5-0 in Big East play, controlling the second half in a 62-45 win over the Golden Eagles (9-4, 2-2). Marquette entered the game with a plus-12.3 rebounding advantage this season, but CU won the rebounding battle 40-29.
"If we can bring the same energy, we're going to be really hard to beat," Bachelor said. "We have a lot of intangibles, and our depth is going to help us."
That depth has helped the Jays win nine of their past 10 games, including seven by double figures. In the past four games, CU has averaged 34 points from its bench.
"I think we're as confident as we can be going into playing the most dominant program over the years," Flanery said. "They've had some hiccups this year with injuries and COVID, but they're still what you aspire to be. ... They play the right way, they play super hard."
UConn (6-3, 1-0) hasn't played in three weeks after its first four games since the holiday break were canceled because of COVID-19 issues. Three of the cancellations were because injuries and COVID cases prevented the Huskies from fielding seven players, the minimum required by the Big East to hold games.
UConn, with losses to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Louisville and No. 16 Georgia Tech, is expected to have seven players available Sunday.
"It's a game that we have to use our depth," said Flanery, who added that the game will be a "great measuring stick."
Flanery likes how tough-minded his team has played as different players have stepped up at different times.
Emma Ronsiek has scored 22 total points over the past four games, but she's still the team's leading scorer at 12.4 per game. Morgan Maly comes off the bench to average 11.8 points, while Lauren Jensen (11.0) and Bachelor (9.9) are next. Tatum Rembao adds 7.7 points and 5.5 assists.
"We don't have to have everyone in our core rotation play well and still be the kind of team you saw (Friday)," Flanery said.
