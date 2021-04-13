Creighton walk-on Nic Zeil transfers seeking more playing time

Creighton walk-on Nic Zeil is transferring to find a spot where he can earn regular playing time, he announced Tuesday.

The sophomore forward wrote on Twitter that this "has been the hardest decision I've had to make." But he wants to play.

Zeil thanked coach Greg McDermott and his CU teammates. He said suiting up for the Jays was "a chance of a lifetime."

"I will never forget all of the amazing people and experiences I've been blessed with and cannot thank everyone enough," Zeil wrote on Twitter. "Once a Jay, always a Jay."

Zeil, from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, played in 11 games this past season, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

He appeared in 15 games as a true freshman during the 2019-20 campaign and he received meaningful minutes in nonconference action while the Jays battled frontcourt injuries. His lone made field goal during his debut season came against Nebraska. He also scored three points against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Additionally, Zeil was also a key member of Creighton's scout team during his time with the Jays.

Now he's headed elsewhere.