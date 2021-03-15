Creighton was ranked in every AP poll this season for first time in program history

Creighton landed at No. 19 in the final AP Top 25 poll Monday, marking the first time in school history the Jays have been ranked for a full season.

CU went wire-to-wire inside the rankings, starting at No. 11 in the preseason, peaking at No. 7 in early January and ending just inside the top 20. It’s been ranked for 24 straight weeks, a program record.

This also marks the sixth time Creighton finished the year inside the top 25. Last season, the Jays ended up at No. 7, which matches the highest they’ve ever been ranked.

But this CU squad has been a little hot-and-cold of late.

Creighton lost back-to-back regular-season games to Xavier on Feb. 27 and Villanova on March 3. Then it convincingly beat Butler twice in a row and survived a defensive battle against UConn in the Big East tournament. But the Jays suffered a 73-48 loss to Georgetown in the league tourney title game, which is ultimately why they dropped two spots in the weekly poll from No. 17 to No. 19.

No. 18 Villanova was the only other Big East team ranked in the final poll. The Hoyas and Huskies both received votes.

Now the focus shifts to the NCAA tournament.