Creighton was ranked in every AP poll this season for first time in program history
BASKETBALL

Creighton was ranked in every AP poll this season for first time in program history

Creighton landed at No. 19 in the final AP Top 25 poll Monday, marking the first time in school history the Jays have been ranked for a full season.

CU went wire-to-wire inside the rankings, starting at No. 11 in the preseason, peaking at No. 7 in early January and ending just inside the top 20. It’s been ranked for 24 straight weeks, a program record.

This also marks the sixth time Creighton finished the year inside the top 25. Last season, the Jays ended up at No. 7, which matches the highest they’ve ever been ranked.

But this CU squad has been a little hot-and-cold of late.

Creighton lost back-to-back regular-season games to Xavier on Feb. 27 and Villanova on March 3. Then it convincingly beat Butler twice in a row and survived a defensive battle against UConn in the Big East tournament. But the Jays suffered a 73-48 loss to Georgetown in the league tourney title game, which is ultimately why they dropped two spots in the weekly poll from No. 17 to No. 19.

No. 18 Villanova was the only other Big East team ranked in the final poll. The Hoyas and Huskies both received votes.

Now the focus shifts to the NCAA tournament.

The Jays are a No. 5 seed set to play No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The final AP poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,500 points (60 first-place votes)

2. Illinois (3) 1,415

3. Baylor (2) 1,397

4. Michigan (4) 1,280

5. Alabama (6) 1,242

6. Houston (7) 1,145

7. Ohio State (9) 1,138

8. Iowa (5) 1,132

9. Texas (13) 993

10. Arkansas (8) 895

11. Oklahoma State (12) 891

12. Kansas (11) 803

13. West Virginia (10) 745

14. Florida State (15) 651

15. Virginia (16) 584

16. San Diego State (19) 521

17. Loyola-Chicago (18) 513

18. Villanova (14) 490

19. Creighton (17) 411

20. Purdue (20) 382

21. Texas Tech (20) 271

22. Colorado (23) 243

23. BYU (NR) 125

24. USC (23) 125

25. Virginia Tech (22) 118

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1.

