Creighton will allow limited attendance for basketball games at CHI Health Center

Starting next week, Creighton will begin allowing a limited number of fans inside the CHI Health Center for men’s basketball home games.
The arena will not exceed 10% capacity — about 1,700 — and all patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow the venue’s social distancing rules, according to a new game-day plan. Creighton season ticket holders will have first priority to secure tickets on a single-game basis.
The changes will be in effect for Creighton’s next home game Dec. 23 against Xavier.
"While we are excited to offer limited attendance ... our top priority will remain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans," Creighton president Daniel Hendrickson said in a statement. "We have implemented a number of safety protocols, and will continually assess these practices and other factors in moving forward. Things will look different at CHI Health Center Omaha, and we appreciate everyone doing their part to follow these requirements."
Just a couple dozen family members and friends of Creighton players and coaches were in the stands for the Jays’ first five home games of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Creighton officials announced last month they planned to start the season without fans in their home arena. But CU hoped to reach a point where they could safely host a small crowd.
The Douglas County Health Department and MECA have each signed off on Creighton’s safety protocols, according to a CU news release.
Fans will have to submit to temperature checks. Concession stands will be cash-free. Officials are requesting fans limit their movements to reduce congestion. One new mandate requires patrons to keep their face masks on unless actively eating or drinking, and no cheering or yelling unless the mask is covering your face.
Tickets will be offered to season ticket holders on a rotating basis. The school’s ticket office will email fans Friday with more information.
Photos: Creighton vs. Marquette
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.