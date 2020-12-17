Creighton will allow limited attendance for basketball games at CHI Health Center

Starting next week, Creighton will begin allowing a limited number of fans inside the CHI Health Center for men’s basketball home games.

The arena will not exceed 10% capacity — about 1,700 — and all patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow the venue’s social distancing rules, according to a new game-day plan. Creighton season ticket holders will have first priority to secure tickets on a single-game basis.

The changes will be in effect for Creighton’s next home game Dec. 23 against Xavier.

"While we are excited to offer limited attendance ... our top priority will remain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans," Creighton president Daniel Hendrickson said in a statement. "We have implemented a number of safety protocols, and will continually assess these practices and other factors in moving forward. Things will look different at CHI Health Center Omaha, and we appreciate everyone doing their part to follow these requirements."

Just a couple dozen family members and friends of Creighton players and coaches were in the stands for the Jays’ first five home games of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

