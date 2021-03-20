Creighton will battle Ohio for Sweet 16 berth at NCAA tournament

Creighton won’t have to go through the reigning national champs to get to their first Sweet 16 in the modern era.

But they will have to deal with a pesky Ohio squad and its talented playmaker, Jason Preston.

The Bobcats took down No. 4 seed Virginia 62-58 in the NCAA tournament’s first round Saturday. And since the Jays defeated UC Santa Barbara 63-62 Saturday, it’ll be CU-Ohio in the second round Monday.

The game time and location have not yet been announced.

No. 5 seed Creighton certainly can’t afford to underestimate the Bobcats.

Ohio trailed 38-31 with 14 minutes to go Saturday, yet battled back in a defensive slog to close out the win over seasoned Virginia. Preston, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was phenomenal, scoring 11 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

The Bobcats, the 2021 MAC tournament champions, are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012. That year, as a No. 13 seed then too, they advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 1 seed North Carolina.

Creighton’s never made a run like that. At least not since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.