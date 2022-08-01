Creighton will face Texas Tech first at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

The stage is set for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The bracket for the annual midseason tournament was officially revealed Monday morning.

Creighton will be awake earlier than most, taking on Texas Tech in the event’s first game at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time. The winner will face either Louisville or Arkansas.

Ohio State versus San Diego State and Cincinnati versus Arizona are the two remaining Day 1 matchups on the other side of the bracket.

The last time the Bluejays met the Red Raiders was during the 2019-20 season, when the Bluejays snagged an 83-76 overtime win at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. CU leads the all-time series 3-1. This year’s trip to Hawaii marks both programs’ first ever invite to the tournament.

Creighton is one of the six teams in the field that made the NCAA tournament this past year, with Cincinnati and Louisville being the only two that didn’t.