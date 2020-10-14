Creighton will face Utah in season opener at Crossover Classic in South Dakota

Creighton will open its 2020 season against Utah on Nov. 25 at the newly created Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The tournament bracket was released Wednesday morning.
The Jays will play three games in Sioux Falls. After opening against the Utes at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, they’ll face either Dayton or Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
They’ll play one final game on Nov. 27 against one of the other four teams at the tournament: West Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Memphis.
CU was originally supposed to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas. That event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so seven of the eight participants agreed to create a new tourney in South Dakota. Duke dropped out and Dayton took the open spot.
All 12 games at this Sioux Falls tournament will be carried by ESPN networks. A limited amount of tickets will be made available and go on sale Nov. 1. Masks are required for those in attendance.
For the teams participating, the plan is to regularly administer COVID-19 tests for each member of the traveling party upon arrival. Event organizers, in conjunction with Sanford Heath, have created a controlled environment in Sioux Falls for the players and coaches.
Here’s the Crossover Classic bracket: The #Jays open vs Utah at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, with a potentially juicy CU-Wichita State rivalry renewal on Day 2 pic.twitter.com/jS5eIWn1kd— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) October 14, 2020
Wednesday’s announcement marks the first confirmed set of opponents and dates on Creighton’s revised 2020 schedule.
The NCAA decided last month to push the start date back for Division I college basketball to Nov. 25. That’s two weeks later than normal.
Teams have been scrambling ever since to adjust their schedules. They’re allowed to play a maximum of 27 games, and they need a minimum of 13 to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.
The Jays expect to set aside 20 slots within their schedule for the Big East’s full round-robin slate. They'd play the 10 other teams in their league twice.
CU also plans to travel to Kansas for a road game against the Jayhawks. So with the three games in South Dakota, that leaves three more open nonconference slots, one of which could be used for the annual rivalry game against Nebraska.
