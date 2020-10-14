Creighton will face Utah in season opener at Crossover Classic in South Dakota

Creighton will open its 2020 season against Utah on Nov. 25 at the newly created Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The tournament bracket was released Wednesday morning.

The Jays will play three games in Sioux Falls. After opening against the Utes at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, they’ll face either Dayton or Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

They’ll play one final game on Nov. 27 against one of the other four teams at the tournament: West Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Memphis.

CU was originally supposed to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas. That event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so seven of the eight participants agreed to create a new tourney in South Dakota. Duke dropped out and Dayton took the open spot.

All 12 games at this Sioux Falls tournament will be carried by ESPN networks. A limited amount of tickets will be made available and go on sale Nov. 1. Masks are required for those in attendance.