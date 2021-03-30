Creighton will look much different next season, but its standards won't change

Late in Creighton's season-ending loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, coach Greg McDermott gathered up a group of CU reserves just after a timeout.

He huddled the five guys together, sensing that there was enough time for one quick message to players who'll soon be responsible for helping the program reload after this Sweet 16 run.

Because before next year, the Jays are going to lose a ton of production.

Three starters. Maybe four. Maybe more.

But the goals won't change, McDermott said. And senior Alex O'Connell and sophomores Antwann Jones, Shereef Mitchell and Jett Canfield — who all encircled McDermott in that late-game moment — now have firsthand experience to reference as they look to lead the next generation of Bluejay stars.

"We want to get back to this point," McDermott said. "There's a lot of effort that goes into that and work that goes into that.

"Obviously, we're going to lose some really, really good players, and we've got to regroup from that, but our expectation is that we want to compete for championships year in and year out."