Creighton will now require masks at games

Creighton announced Thursday that it's instituting a face mask requirement for all fans who attend sporting events at its venues.

The mask policy goes into effect Friday — the women's basketball team hosts Marquette at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena — and extends until at least Jan. 31. It will be reevaluated later this month.

The Bluejay men's hoops team next plays a home game on Tuesday, when it hosts Providence at 8 p.m. at the CHI Health Center. Masks will be required for all fans.

Previously, face coverings were strongly encouraged at CU athletic events.

Creighton announced Tuesday that it would be requiring masks for students, faculty and staff inside all buildings on campus, except for residence halls, dining halls, private offices and exercise spaces.