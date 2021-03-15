Creighton will play Bowling Green in first round of WNIT

Creighton’s late-season surge has earned the Jays a spot in the 32-team WNIT.

CU will face Bowling Green (20-6) at 2 p.m. Friday in Rockford, Illinois, in the first round.

This year’s WNIT will feature four eight-team regions. The four squads that emerge from each region will play for the championship in Memphis at the end of the month.

The Jays (9-11) are making their first appearance in the event since 2016. And they can point to their end-of-season run as the reason why.

CU reeled off three straight wins in February, which included an 83-72 victory at then-No. 19 DePaul. They lost to the top two teams in the Big East (Marquette and UConn). But then they won two more games in the Big East tournament before losing to the Golden Eagles in the semifinals.

Creighton has endured injuries to rotation players this season. It dealt with a monthlong pause from competition because of positive COVID-19 test results. It had seven Big East games canceled.

But now the Jays get to continue their season.