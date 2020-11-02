Creighton will play South Dakota State (not Utah) in season opener

Creighton will begin the 2020-21 regular season at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 against South Dakota State, which has replaced Utah in the Crossover Classic.

The Utes reportedly dropped out of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, event because of concerns over local COVID-19 data and the quick turnaround time between those games and their Dec. 3 start to the Pac-12 schedule.

So instead of facing a Pac-12 foe, the Jays will open their season inside the Sanford Pentagon against the Summit League favorites.

The Jackrabbits return their top five scorers from a team that earned a share of its league championship last season. SDSU went 22-10 last year — although it did lose road games to major-conference opponents USC, Nebraska, Indiana and Arizona.

A Jays-Jacks game-day storyline to watch: Eric Henderson, hired last year as South Dakota State's head coach, played for CU coach Greg McDermott at Wayne State and served on staff with McDermott at Iowa State.

Creighton hasn't played SDSU since 1975. It leads the all-time series 20-3.

Here's the rest of CU's known schedule for 2020-21:

Nov. 25 — vs. South Dakota State

Nov. 26 — vs. Wichita State or Dayton