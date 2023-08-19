Creighton won four of five sets over Northern Colorado on Saturday, closing out its exhibition slate with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 win.
The Bluejays, who open the season Friday against Loyola-Chicago in a tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana, lost the first set before winning four in a row.
The Jays and Bears determined before the match that they would play five sets. A combined 30 players saw action in the two teams' final tune-up.
Creighton volleyball's AVCA All-Americans
Norah Sis
Kendra Wait
Jaela Zimmerman
Brittany Witt
Madelyn Cole
Jaali Winters
Taryn Kloth
Marysa Wilkinson
Lydia Dimke
Lauren Smith
Kelli Browning
Michelle Sicner
Megan Bober
Jessica Houts
Kelly Goc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!