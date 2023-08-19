Creighton won four of five sets over Northern Colorado on Saturday, closing out its exhibition slate with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 win.

The Bluejays, who open the season Friday against Loyola-Chicago in a tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana, lost the first set before winning four in a row.

The Jays and Bears determined before the match that they would play five sets. A combined 30 players saw action in the two teams' final tune-up.​

