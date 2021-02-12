Creighton women aim to respond to loss with better focus as Jays begin four-game road trip

There is a lesson to be learned from Creighton’s defeat to Providence Wednesday that CU’s coach hopes he can help his players recognize.

Jim Flanery didn’t think the Jays took advantage of their preparation time ahead of that 60-48 home loss earlier this week. He thought some of their mistakes — shot selection, decision-making, a deviation from the game plan — could be traced back to that.

So now the Creighton coaches and players have to respond.

Their game at fourth-place Seton Hall Saturday starts a four-game road trip, where they’ll also travel to face second-place DePaul and third-place Marquette. The league’s top team, UConn, is scheduled to come to Omaha on Feb. 25.

“Hopefully (the loss to Providence) causes some reflection and a little better focus to get ready because we’re going to have our hands full,” Flanery said. “We have four straight road games, but then we come home and play Connecticut. It’s a tough stretch.”

Creighton’s game against Seton Hall is set for Noon Saturday. The Jays play at Georgetown at 3 p.m. Monday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.