Creighton women can't overcome early deficit, falling to Drake in season opener

Drake’s blistering offensive start proved to be too much for Creighton to overcome in a 75-62 defeat in its season opener Wednesday.

The Bulldogs didn’t miss a shot until halfway through the first quarter. They started 7 of 7 from the field and held a 29-17 lead at the end of the opening period.

They executed inside, with cuts to the basket and efficient post-ups. They nailed shots from the perimeter and made plays in transition, too. And Creighton, which was playing without starting point guard Tatum Rembao (COVID-19 isolation protocols) couldn’t find an answer until it was too late.

“Overall, we’re going to have to be better out of the gate,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.

But it was difficult to know what to expect Wednesday, given the circumstances, according to Flanery.

About 50 friends and family members — all wearing face masks — spaced out in the seats on the D.J. Sokol Arena’s east end. No one sat in the bleachers behind the team benches. The speaker system still played music during breaks in the action, the scoreboard buzzer still blared when substitutes entered and the PA updates still echoed through the gym.