The Creighton women showed no ill effects Saturday from a two-point loss earlier this week at Connecticut as the Bluejays dominated the opening half and coasted to a 75-34 win over Georgetown at Sokol Arena.
Creighton (19-7, 13-5) led 34-7 with 5:40 left in the first half as it started the game 14 of 18 from the field while holding Georgetown to 2 of 21. The Hoyas shot 25% (13 of 52) for the game.
Morgan Maly led the Jays with 16 points. Creighton's lead was a game-high 44 points after Maly hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left.
Carly Bachelor had 11 points and six rebounds, while Emma Ronsiek added 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes.
Creighton had lost Wednesday in the closing seconds 62-60 at UConn, which snapped CU's six-game losing streak.