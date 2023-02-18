The Creighton women showed no ill effects Saturday from a two-point loss earlier this week at Connecticut as the Bluejays dominated the opening half and coasted to a 75-34 win over Georgetown at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (19-7, 13-5) led 34-7 with 5:40 left in the first half as it started the game 14 of 18 from the field while holding Georgetown to 2 of 21. The Hoyas shot 25% (13 of 52) for the game.

Morgan Maly led the Jays with 16 points. Creighton's lead was a game-high 44 points after Maly hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left.

Carly Bachelor had 11 points and six rebounds, while Emma Ronsiek added 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes.

Creighton had lost Wednesday in the closing seconds 62-60 at UConn, which snapped CU's six-game losing streak.

Creighton swept Georgetown (12-15, 5-13) this season as the Jays won 65-57 last month. In that win, Georgetown was within four points with less than two minutes remaining.

Creighton has two games left in the regular season as it goes to Maruette on Wednesday and hosts Butler Feb. 27.

Kennedy Townsend KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. Lexi Unruh LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. Kiani Lockett KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Jayme Horan JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Rachael Saunders RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa Mallory Brake MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. Lauren Jensen LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. Molly Mogensen MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. Carly Bachelor CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. Brittany Harshaw BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. Morgan Maly MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. Emma Ronsiek EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team