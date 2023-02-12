Emma Ronsiek reached a milestone in her Creighton career on a day when the Bluejays did what they were expected to do.

Ronsiek, a junior forward who has averaged double figures all three seasons with the Jays, scored her 1,000th career point as Creighton cruised to a 73-53 win over Xavier at Sokol Arena.

Ronsiek finished Sunday with 10 points and nine rebounds as she has exactly 1,000 points. The milestone came in the third quarter during a 15-0 run that secured Creighton's sixth straight win.

Xavier is winless in Big East play this season, but the Musketeers pushed CU in their first meeting in November when the Jays won 57-51.

On Sunday, Xavier was within five with seven minutes left in the first half before CU got separation. Lauren Jensen's layup in the closing seconds of the half gave the Jays a 36-19 halftime lead.

Xavier cut the deficit to 40-30 midway through the third quarter, but Creighton answered with the 15-0 run.

Jensen led Creighton with 15 points and five assists, while Kiani Lockett added a career-high 13 points and had four assists. As a team, CU had 21 assists on 27 baskets.

Creighton improves to 18-6 and 12-4 in the Big East. The Jays, who remain third in the league standings, will play at league leader Connecticut on Wednesday.

