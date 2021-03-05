Creighton women defeat Georgetown in opening round of Big East tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Creighton finished on a 13-3 run to pull away from Georgetown 56-42 Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Big East women's basketball tournament.

Creighton, the sixth seed, advances to play third-seeded Seton Hall on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Temi Carda had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Jays, while Carly Bachelor scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half.

Creighton made just 13 field goals and shot 29.5% from the field, but it was 23 of 26 at the foul line.

