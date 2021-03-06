Creighton women defeat Seton Hall to advance to semifinals of the Big East tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Temi Carda scored a career-high 29 points as Creighton advanced to the Big East semifinals with an 83-76 upset win over third-seeded Seton Hall on Saturday.

Emma Ronsiek added 20 points and hit 4 of 7 3-pointers for the Bluejays (9-10). She also grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists.

Creighton trailed 61-58 with 6:29 left, when Morgan Maly hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-4 Creighton run. Carda made two free throws to put the Jays ahead 70-65.

After Seton Hall pulled within 72-69 with 1:38 left, Ronsiek hit a step-back 3-pointer to push the CU lead back to six. The Jays would make six free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

The Jays, who defeated the Pirates (14-7) in overtime on Feb. 13, won this matchup in regulation thanks to strong shooting in the second half. Creighton shot 63% from the field after halftime, including making 7 of 10 3-pointers. The Jays were also 10 for 10 from the foul line after halftime.

Maly finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and DeArica Pryor had 10.

The Jays will play Marquette in the semifinals Sunday at 5 p.m.