Creighton women defeat shorthanded DePaul

Eight wasn't enough for the DePaul women Wednesday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton held DePaul, which suited up just eight players because of injury, at arm's length throughout the night as the Bluejays earned an 83-74 win.

Creighton, winners of six of its last seven, improves to 9-4 in the Big East and is alone in third place.

Morgan Maly hit five of Creighton's 13 3-pointers as she led the Jays with 21 points and six rebounds. Lauren Jensen had 12 of her 19 points after halftime, while Rachael Saunders neared a triple-double with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

DePaul has gone 1-7 since its 92-82 loss to Creighton on Dec. 31. DePaul also is struggling from a health standpoint as the Blue Demons had their game last Saturday against Seton Hall postponed because DePaul couldn't field a team with at least seven scholarship players.

On Wednesday, Creighton still had to deal with DePaul star Aneesah Morrow, who entered the night fourth in the country in scoring (25.0 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (11.9). Morrow had 29 points and 19 rebounds when the teams met on New Year's Eve, and she scored 41 last February when they played in Omaha.

For the Demons, it was all Morrow early as she scored her team's first 11 points. Morrow, though, picked up her second foul with 50 seconds left in the first quarter with the Jays up 23-11.

Morrow dealt with foul issues all night as she picked up her fourth with eight minutes left. She finished with 34 points and six rebounds, snapping a string of eight straight double-doubles.

DePaul never cut CU's lead to below six points over the final 34 minutes. Creighton widened its lead to 32-15 by hitting three 3s in the first 2:10 of the second quarter. The Bluejays were 7 of 14 on 3s at that point.

But DePaul heated up, hitting nine of its first 12 shots of the second quarter to whittle away at its deficit. CU's lead was 44-36 at halftime, then the Jays hit four 3s in the third quarter to push the lead to 14 late in the quarter.

It was 66-58 with seven minutes left before Maly scored in the low post and Saunders followed with a steal and layup to make it 70-58 at the 6:39 mark. That quieted DePaul's last true push.

Creighton will be at home again at 1 p.m. Saturday against St. John's. St. John's, which defeated CU 66-62 on Dec. 4, lost to Seton Hall on Tuesday to fall behind CU in the standings.

