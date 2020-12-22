Creighton women face another big challenge as No. 18 DePaul comes to town

Creighton’s challenging start to Big East play continues Tuesday with a home game against No. 18 DePaul.

Now they have to face last year’s league champion, DePaul, which brings back three starters and appears to be finding its form.

The Blue Demons (4-2, 1-0) are on a three-game winning streak, including a victory over then-No. 9 Kentucky.

They have five players averaging double figures, and they rank 12th nationally in scoring offense (88 points per game). They also lead the country in turnovers forced per game (26).

Tuesday will be DePaul’s first road test of the season. CU hasn’t hosted a Big East team at Sokol Arena yet.