Creighton women face another big challenge as No. 18 DePaul comes to town
BASKETBALL

Creighton women face another big challenge as No. 18 DePaul comes to town

121520-owh-spo-cunuwbb-pic_cm013

Creighton played Saturday without three starters, including junior guard Rachael Saunders, pictured. Sophomore forwards Carly Bachelor and Mykel Parham also did not play in the loss to Villanova.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton’s challenging start to Big East play continues Tuesday with a home game against No. 18 DePaul.

The Jays (2-5, 1-2) got blown out at No. 3 Connecticut on Thursday and couldn’t complete the second-half comeback in a loss at undefeated Villanova on Saturday.

Now they have to face last year’s league champion, DePaul, which brings back three starters and appears to be finding its form.

The Blue Demons (4-2, 1-0) are on a three-game winning streak, including a victory over then-No. 9 Kentucky.

They have five players averaging double figures, and they rank 12th nationally in scoring offense (88 points per game). They also lead the country in turnovers forced per game (26).

Tuesday will be DePaul’s first road test of the season. CU hasn’t hosted a Big East team at Sokol Arena yet.

The Jays did pick up a road win over DePaul last season. The past five games in the series have been decided by an average of 5.2 points. Creighton’s won two of them.

But CU may not have its full roster available Tuesday. It had to play Saturday without three starters in the lineup — junior guard Rachael Saunders and sophomore forwards Carly Bachelor and Mykel Parham were all out.

Creighton and DePaul will tip off at 8 p.m. at Sokol Arena. The game will be televised by FS1.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

