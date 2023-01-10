Creighton women face another tough challenge against Seton Hall

The Creighton women didn't allow one loss to turn into two in the past week.

With Sunday's dominant outing against Marquette, the Bluejays bounced back from last Wednesday's disappointing performance against Providence. The Bluejays knew how important responding was, considering the depth in the Big East Conference this season.

"We've got to be bigger than one result. We've got to build on it," said guard Lauren Jensen after scoring a team-high 19 points in the 68-42 win over Marquette.

The tough league slate continues at 8 p.m. Wednesday when Creighton hosts Seton Hall. The Pirates started the year 2-3, but they have won 11 of 12 since then. They're 6-1 in league play for the first time since 2015 - their only league loss is to Connecticut.

"With the exception of UConn, you look at their last month, month and a half, they're playing the best of anyone in the league," CU coach Jim Flanery said. "They have a really, really good point guard and a really, really good 5 player."

Seton Hall's offense starts with Lauren Park-Lane, who is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 assists while playing 37.3 minutes a game. The 5-foot-3 point guard had nine assists Sunday against Providence to become the first Pirate to reach 600 for her career. She's also seventh on Seton Hall's all-time scoring list with 1,567 points.

Then inside there's 6-4 Sidney Cooks, who averages 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Another one of Seton Hall's four senior starters, Sha'Lynn Hagans, scored a career-high 22 Sunday.

Creighton and Seton Hall have recently built a rivalry as the Bluejays said they'll be motivated to see the Pirates following last year's meetings.

Creighton won 97-91 in two overtimes at Seton Hall last February, but in the win Morgan Maly was hit by an elbow that resulted in a broken nose. Then in the league tournament quarterfinals, Seton Hall's Mya Bembry hit a baseline jumper with 2.1 seconds left for a 66-65 win. CU would earn an at-large bid in the NCAAs and reach the Elite Eight for the first time.

This season, Creighton is 4-3 and in sixth place in Big East play. Flanery spoke Sunday about the challenge of holding a spot in the top half of the league.

"The reality is all of us are playing for a lot. UConn's probably already in the NCAA tournament, but there's six of us that are trying to build a resume," Flanery said. "We're trying to get in the position of being where we want to be."

Close 1 of 12 Kennedy Townsend KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. Lexi Unruh LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. Kiani Lockett KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Jayme Horan JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Rachael Saunders RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa Mallory Brake MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. Lauren Jensen LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. Molly Mogensen MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. Carly Bachelor CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. Brittany Harshaw BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. Morgan Maly MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. Emma Ronsiek EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team Get to know the 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team. 1 of 12 Kennedy Townsend KENNEDY TOWNSEND Position: Guard Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. Lexi Unruh LEXI UNRUH Position: Guard Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D. Kiani Lockett KIANI LOCKETT Position: Guard Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Jayme Horan JAYME HORAN Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Rachael Saunders RACHAEL SAUNDERS Position: Guard Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa Mallory Brake MALLORY BRAKE Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn. Lauren Jensen LAUREN JENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Lakeville, Minn. Molly Mogensen MOLLY MOGENSEN Position: Guard Hometown: Farmington, Minn. Carly Bachelor CARLY BACHELOR Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Topeka, Kan. Brittany Harshaw BRITTANY HARSHAW Position: Guard Hometown: Andover, Kan. Morgan Maly MORGAN MALY Position: Guard/Forward Hometown: Crete, Neb. Emma Ronsiek EMMA RONSIEK Position: Forward Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D.