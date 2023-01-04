Creighton women fall at home to Providence

Jim Flanery had an uneasy feeling at halftime, even though his No. 25 Creighton women led by seven points.

The Bluejays hit 11 of 19 3-pointers in the first half and scored 46 points. But Providence was getting to the rim and converting.

The lack of defensive stops plagued Creighton during a 20-3 third-quarter Providence run as the Friars went on to stun the Bluejays 79-75 Wednesday night at Sokol Arena.

"You makes 16 3s in our own building and you can't find a way to win, it's pretty easy to explain how we didn't win the game," said Flanery, Creighton's coach. "We didn't have the grit defensively."

Providence, which trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter, had lost its first four Big East games. The Friars' league losses are to UConn, St. John's, Villanova and DePaul.

The Friars were finally able to put together 40 minutes Wednesday and slowed CU's offense enough in the second half for their first win over a ranked team since 2013.

"That was our goal, to make them work really hard to score because they're so talented offensively," Providence coach Jim Crowley said.

Creighton displayed its perimeter scoring depth in the first half. The Bluejays led 37-23 with 5:35 left in the second quarter after Emma Ronsiek hit a 3-pointer - she was the eighth Jay to hit a 3 in the first half.

But Providence pulled within 46-39 at halftime. Providence outscored CU 22-8 in the paint in the first half.

The second half opened just like the first half ended. Providence scored on its first seven possessions, five of them in the paint. The Friars took a 54-52 lead at the 5:36 mark in the third quarter when Janai Crooms converted a three-point play and eventually pushed their advantage to 63-55 in the closing seconds of the third.

Creighton was within 72-69 with 3:30 left, but Providence's Grace Efosa then hit a pair of jumpers just inside the free-throw line the Friars in front.

Efosa, who entered the game averaging 7.2 points, scored a career-high 27. Crowley said Efosa is getting back to health after suffering her second ACL injury.

The Friars hit 13 of its first 17 shot attempts in the second half, shot 54.8% for the game and had 42 points in the paint.

"We didn't bring the fight defensively that we're going to need to," Flanery said.

Morgan Maly tried to spark a late comeback as she scored 11 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter. Maly also had seven rebounds and five assists, while Lauren Jensen had 13 points before fouling out.

Creighton will host Marquette, a solid defensive squad, on Sunday afternoon. Flanery and Maly said the Bluejays just need to learn in order to bounce back.

"I told them whatever you're feeling now, that needs to fuel us to be better," Flanery said.​

