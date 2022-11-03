Creighton women fall to Georgetown in Big East semifinals

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
Georgetown's Gia Vicari scored in the 19th minute and that gave the No. 18 Hoyas a 1-0 win over Creighton in the Big East women's soccer semifinals on Thursday night.
Georgetown outshot the Bluejays 8-1 in the first half, but Creighton, seeded fifth in the tournament, put pressure on the Hoyas. CU held a 9-5 advantage in the second half, but weren't able to tie the match.
Keelan Terrell made three saves for Creighton, which drops to 8-4-8 this season.
Creighton (8-4-8)......... 0 0 - 0 Georgetown (13-1-5)... 1 0 - 1
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland's Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland's Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland's Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland's Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
