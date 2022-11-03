 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton women fall to Georgetown in Big East semifinals

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Georgetown's Gia Vicari scored in the 19th minute and that gave the No. 18 Hoyas a 1-0 win over Creighton in the Big East women's soccer semifinals on Thursday night.

Georgetown outshot the Bluejays 8-1 in the first half, but Creighton, seeded fifth in the tournament, put pressure on the Hoyas. CU held a 9-5 advantage in the second half, but weren't able to tie the match.

Keelan Terrell made three saves for Creighton, which drops to 8-4-8 this season.

Creighton (8-4-8)......... 0  0 - 0

Georgetown (13-1-5)... 1  0 - 1

Goals: GU, Vicari

 

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

