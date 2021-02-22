Creighton women fall to Marquette to end four-game road trip

MILWAUKEE — Creighton entered the last of four straight away games having won the first three.

But it couldn't close out the road stretch with another victory, falling 65-41 at Marquette on Monday night.

The Bluejays weren't able to build on their upset of No. 19 DePaul on Saturday. They gave up a 12-0 run over the final five minutes of the first quarter Monday and never got within seven of the Golden Eagles after that.

Marquette (16-4, 13-3 Big East) led 33-22 at halftime and used a 17-4 run in the third quarter to pull away for good. Creighton (7-9, 6-6) never led and trailed by as many as 26.

Lauren Van Kleunen led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, and Camryn Taylor added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Jays' top three scorers were freshmen, as Emma Ronsiek scored 10, Morgan Maly eight and Jayme Horan seven.

Creighton returns home to face No. 1 UConn on Thursday at Sokol Arena.​