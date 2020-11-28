 Skip to main content
Creighton women fall to Northern Iowa
BASKETBALL

Creighton women fall to Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Karli Rucker scored 12 points, and Northern Iowa took advantage of Creighton’s cold shooting as the Panthers edged the Bluejays 55-52 on Saturday.

Molly Mogensen scored 12 points for the Jays (0-2), but CU shot 28.6% from the field, including a 2-for-19 stretch in the first quarter and a 2-for-10 cold spell in the third.

Mogensen hit a 3-pointer with 7:09 left to give the Jays their last lead at 46-45, but the Panthers (1-1) used a 9-2 run to pull ahead for good.

Temi Carda and Rachel Saunders each added 11 points for Creighton, and Carly Bachelor had nine rebounds.

The Jays will play at South Dakota State on Monday.

Creighton (0-2)....................7  25    9  11—52

At Northern Iowa (1-1).....16  11  14  14—55

CU: Carda 3-13 2-2 11, Saunders 4-10 2-2 11, Bachelor 2-7 2-4 6, Dwoark 1-3 0-0 3, Parham 1-6 0-0 2, Mogensen 4-9 2-2 12, Ronsiek 2-10 0-0 4, Maly 1-4 0-0 3, Brotzki 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 8-10 52.

UNI: Rucker 3-8 5-6 12, Maahs 3-6 2-4 9, Kroeger 2-6 0-0 5, Gunnels 1-2 2-2 4, Morgan 0-1 1-2 1, Finley 3-8 0-0 9, Green 3-8 0-0 8, McCullough 1-6 1-2 4, Barney 1-1 0-0 2, Wolf 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 17-49 12-18 55.

3-point field goals: CU 8-26 (Carda 3-6, Mogensen 2-3, Saunders 1-3, Dworak 1-3, Maly 1-3, Brotzki 0-1, Bachelor 0-2, Ronsiek 0-5), UNI 9-22 (Finley 3-6, Green 2-4, Maahs 1-1, Rucker 1-2, Kroeger 1-3, McCullough 1-4. Wolf 0-2). Rebounds: CU 43 (Bachelor 9), UNI 37 (Maahs 9). Assists: CU 9 (Saunders, Mogensen 3), UNI 12 (Green 4). Total fouls: CU 17, UNI 21. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. Turnovers: CU 17, UNI 13. A: 215.

