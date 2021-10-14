Creighton women fall to UConn for Jays' fifth straight loss

STORRS, Conn. — The Creighton women were handed a tough loss as UConn scored the tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation and the game-winner in the second overtime.

The 3-2 decision for the Huskies was the fifth straight loss for Creighton.

Aida Kardovic's goal with 8:24 left gave Creighton a 2-1 lead Thursday night.

Kardovic factored into both goals for the Jays. Lilli Bedell converted a Kardovic pass in the 35th minute to give CU a 1-0 halftime lead.

UConn tied it in the 68th minute before Kardovic gave the Jays the lead again. But Jaydah Bedoya scored her second goal of the night with 15 seconds left, then with 6:17 left, Evelyn Arsenault gave UConn the win.

Keelan Terrell finished with 11 saves for the Bluejays.

Creighton returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Seton Hall.​

