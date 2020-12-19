Creighton women fall to Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Madison Siegrist scored eight consecutive points to close out the third quarter as Villanova took command of a 73-68 win over Creighton on Saturday.

The Bluejays (2-5, 1-2 Big East) erased a 14-point deficit and took a 48-46 lead on Tatum Rembao’s jumper with 3:48 left in the quarter.

But Siegrist answered with a 3-pointer, a jumper and a three-point play to put the Wildcats (7-0, 2-0) back ahead 54-48.

Siegrist finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds, and Brianna Herlihy added 20 points.

Temi Carda had 21 points for Creighton on 8-of-16 shooting, but the rest of the Bluejays struggled, shooting 39.6% from field.

Carda added six rebounds, and Rembao had 10 points and five assists.

The Wildcats stifled the Bluejays early, holding them to 3-for-14 shooting and taking a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. Lior Garzon made a 3-pointer early in the second to push Villanova ahead 23-10, but Creighton answered with 11 straight points to climb back into the game. Carda’s jumper with 4:56 left in the half cut Villanova’s lead to 23-21.

The Wildcats sealed the win at the foul line, converting on 19 of their 25 attempts. The Bluejays, conversely, attempted only 10 free throws.