Creighton women hold off Georgetown for 10th road win of season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — ​The Creighton women improved to 10-2 on the road this season as the Bluejays held off a fourth-quarter charge by Georgetown for a 65-57 win Saturday afternoon.

Creighton led 54-39 with nine minutes left, but the Hoyas scored 18 points in the first five minutes to pull within 59-55. The Bluejays then held Georgetown to two free throws the rest of the way.

CU's lead still was just 61-57 before Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly hit two free throws apiece in the final 16 seconds.

Creighton led most of the way as it extended the margin late in the first half. Back-to-back baskets from Molly Mogensen made it 28-17 with 1:30 left in the half.

Georgetown cut the lead to three points with six minutes left in the third quarter, but CU's lead ballooned to 48-34 with 2:20 left in the quarter as the Jays hit 3s on three straight possessions. Jensen hit the first two and Morgan Maly added the other.

Jensen led the Bluejays with 20 points, while Maly had 16 points and seven rebounds. Emma Ronsiek had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. CU outrebounded the Hoyas 40-28, but the Jays did commit 19 turnovers.​

Creighton, winners of five of its last six, will host DePaul on Wednesday.

