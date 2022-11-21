Creighton women jump to No. 16, Nebraska falls out of AP poll

Two lopsided wins helped the Creighton women’s basketball team move up to 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week.

Nebraska, on the wrong end of a 77-51 loss to CU, dropped from No. 22 to out of the rankings. The Huskers (2-2) are still receiving a single vote.

The Bluejays (4-0) had been ranked No. 20 last week. The rout of Nebraska, and a 85-66 win at Northern Iowa on Sunday, further boosted the team’s profile. UNI took another ranked team, No. 5 Iowa State, to the wire last week. Creighton handled the Panthers easily.

Big Ten and Big East teams litter the Top 25, starting with No. 3 Connecticut. No. 4 Ohio State, Indiana (6th), Iowa (9th), Maryland (14th), and Michigan (22nd) comprise the Big Ten teams in the rankings, while UConn, Creighton and Villanova (23rd) comprise the Big East teams.

Among ranked non-conference teams that Nebraska and Creighton will face, Virginia Tech – which hosts the Huskers Dec. 1 – moved up to No. 11. Stanford, which hosts Creighton Dec. 20, stayed at No. 2 after a 76-71 loss to No. 1 South Carolina.