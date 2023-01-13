Creighton women look to keep momentum rolling in road matchup with Butler

The Creighton women have responded since last week's Providence loss that knocked the Bluejays out of the Top 25.

Creighton never trailed in either of its last two games, cruising to surprisingly easy wins over Marquette and Seton Hall.

Seton Hall beat CU in the Big East tournament last March, but on Wednesday the Bluejays went on a 31-10 run in the middle of the game to seize control of a 75-53 win.

Morgan Maly had 18 of her 23 points during that run, while Lauren Jensen (15), Emma Ronsiek (12) and Molly Mogensen (11) also finished in double figures. For Mogensen, it was just her second double-digit effort in the last nine games.

"If she can play like that, that makes a huge difference for us," Flanery said.

Creighton looks to keep rolling when it plays at Butler at 3 p.m. Saturday. Flanery mentioned that Butler is much improved after they went 1-27 last season. Butler (7-10, 2-6 Big East) gets 66% of its points from newcomers.

Butler is coming off one of its best all-around efforts in Wednesday's 72-48 win at Georgetown. It was the first time since 2019 that Butler defeated a Big East opponent by at least 20 points.

Kendall Wingler led the way with a career-high 23 points and hit four 3-pointers. As a team, Butler went 13 of 24 on 3s, and the Bulldogs have shot 38.6% from behind the arc this season. Butler and Creighton are the top two 3-point shooting teams in the Big East.

Turnovers have bee​n an issue for Butler as it commits 17.5 per game.