Creighton women look to snap home losing streak in tough defensive matchup with Marquette

No. 25 Creighton spent the first two months of the season racking up road wins.

Playing at Sokol Arena? Well, that's a different story.

During the past three weeks, the Bluejays have gone 0-3 on their home floor. They lost to ranked teams Arkansas and UConn in December, then let a 14-point lead slip away in Wednesday's 79-75 loss to Providence in what was the Friars' first Big East win this season.

"This one hurts," coach Jim Flanery said. "We've won seven road games and two home games. Part of that is we've played a lot more (on the road) but we haven't played as well as we need to.

"We got a couple more coming up, so it's got to get better."

Creighton, 7-2 on the road and 2-3 at home, plays two more home games in four days beginning with Sunday's 3 p.m. matchup with Marquette. The Jays (9-5, 3-3 Big East) face Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Creighton did enough on the offensive end to defeat Providence, hitting 11 of 19 3-pointers and led 46-39 at halftime. Morgan Maly had career highs of 30 points and five assists, with the junior from Crete hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers. CU finished with 16 3s.

But Flanery said attention to detail on defense wasn't what it needed to be.

"We have to be a little bit more hungrier to get better defensively," Flanery said. "We didn't have enough fight and grit defensively."

The Jays face one of the stingiest Big East defenses Sunday.

Marquette (10-5, 3-3) leads the league in fewest points allowed per game (57.9) and is coming off a 72-63 win at DePaul on Wednesday. Jordan King led the Golden Eagles that night with 23 points and tied a career high with nine assists.

Marquette also has won five of the past six meetings against Creighton. They split two defensive battles last year with CU winning 62-45 at home and Marquette winning 50-47 in Milwaukee.

