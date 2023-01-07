 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Creighton women look to snap home losing streak in tough defensive matchup with Marquette

  • Updated
  • 0

Jim Flanery, the Creighton women's basketball head coach, and player Morgan Maly speak following the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game at Creighton University in Omaha on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Providence won the game 79-75.

No. 25 Creighton spent the first two months of the season racking up road wins.

Playing at Sokol Arena? Well, that's a different story.

During the past three weeks, the Bluejays have gone 0-3 on their home floor. They lost to ranked teams Arkansas and UConn in December, then let a 14-point lead slip away in Wednesday's 79-75 loss to Providence in what was the Friars' first Big East win this season.

"This one hurts," coach Jim Flanery said. "We've won seven road games and two home games. Part of that is we've played a lot more (on the road) but we haven't played as well as we need to.

"We got a couple more coming up, so it's got to get better."

Creighton, 7-2 on the road and 2-3 at home, plays two more home games in four days beginning with Sunday's 3 p.m. matchup with Marquette. The Jays (9-5, 3-3 Big East) face Seton Hall on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Creighton did enough on the offensive end to defeat Providence, hitting 11 of 19 3-pointers and led 46-39 at halftime. Morgan Maly had career highs of 30 points and five assists, with the junior from Crete hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers. CU finished with 16 3s.

But Flanery said attention to detail on defense wasn't what it needed to be.

"We have to be a little bit more hungrier to get better defensively," Flanery said. "We didn't have enough fight and grit defensively."

The Jays face one of the stingiest Big East defenses Sunday.

Marquette (10-5, 3-3) leads the league in fewest points allowed per game (57.9) and is coming off a 72-63 win at DePaul on Wednesday. Jordan King led the Golden Eagles that night with 23 points and tied a career high with nine assists.

Marquette also has won five of the past six meetings against Creighton. They split two defensive battles last year with CU winning 62-45 at home and Marquette winning 50-47 in Milwaukee.

The 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team

Get to know the 2022-23 Creighton women's basketball team.

1 of 12

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert