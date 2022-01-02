Creighton women make 14 3-pointers to defeat Xavier

CINCINNATI — Creighton hit 14 3-pointers Sunday as it improved to 4-0 in Big East play with a 67-51 win over Xavier.
Creighton, which had Friday's game against Butler canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, pulled away from the Musketeers by hitting 7 of 12 3s in the third quarter.
With the game tied 35-35, sophomore Morgan Maly hit three 3s in a 56-second span to put the Bluejays up 44-37 with 5:07 left in the third. Maly drained another trey at the end of the quarter to give CU a 53-41 lead.
Creighton's lead stayed in double figures throughout the fourth quarter.
"The third quarter was obviously huge, to outscore Xavier 25-16 in the frame certainly gave us a lift," CU coach Jim Flanery said. "After sitting in the hotel room for the majority of this trip, I was pleased with our performance today."
Maly and Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 14 points each as both hit four 3s. Carly Bachelor added 10 points, while Emma Ronsiek had eight points and six assists.
Creighton, winner of seven of its last eight games, returns home to face Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday.
