Creighton women open Big East play with another early road test at Xavier

If somebody’s to blame for the No. 16 Creighton women’s basketball team playing its first three Big East Tournament games on the road, maybe it’s CU volleyball.

“It’s Kirsten’s fault,” Jays hoops coach Jim Flanery quipped Monday about Jay volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, whose team is good enough to potentially host several rounds of the NCAA Tournament next week.

See, Creighton had to hold Sokol Arena Dec. 1-4 for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, since the Bluejays have a reasonable chance of hosting.

And the Big East had asked Creighton to hold open dates in late December for a third conference game before Christmas, but that’s the window when CU could play at No. 2 Stanford.

So Creighton’s third league game before Christmas became the only Big East game one day after Thanksgiving. And the assignment is a tough one: Undefeated Xavier.

“It’s fine,” Flanery said. “…We get the first three on the road, but we’ll have 10 of the last 17 at home.”

CU will thus have its team Thanksgiving meal when it returns, on the weekend, hosted by the family of CU guard Jayme Horan. Beats 2007, when Creighton ate its turkey meal at a truck stop in Ogallala on the way to a game at Colorado State.

“It was the only thing open on the Interstate,” Flanery said. “Fifteen years later, I still remember it.”

The Bluejays’ game at Xavier will be third of five straight road contests. CU beat Northern Iowa 85-66 on Sunday and beat UNO 93-71 on Tuesday. Forward Emma Ronsiek starred in both games, scoring 23 and 26 points, respectively. She 7-of-13 3-pointers, as well.

“We’re not going to have just that one player who’s going to excel in a game,” Ronsiek said after the Mavericks’ win. “We’re going to have different people who are going to have their opportunity in a game and step up.”

Creighton would like to tighten up its defense a bit after allowing 71 points to UNO. The Mavericks like to drive the ball to the rim. So does Xavier, which takes just 15 3-pointers per game. CU takes 22.2 of them.

“What it is, is just struggling to keep the ball in front of us,” guard Lauren Jensen said. “We need to do a better job one-on-one.”

Notes

CU has four its regular 3-point shooters making over 40% so far: Molly Mogensen (66.7%); Horan (46.2%); Ronsiek (40%) and Carly Bachelor (40%).

Xavier features Omaha Burke graduate Aanaya Harris, who averages 9.0 per game for the Musketeers and Lincoln High graduate Kaysia Woods, who averages 5.4 points per game. Both players, as sophomores average more than 20 minutes per game.

No. 16 Creighton at Xavier

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio, Cintas Center, 11 a.m.

TV | Radio: Big East Digital Network | 1180 AM

Xavier (5-0)

F – Courtney Prenger 6-1 Sr. 9.6

F – Aanaya Harris 5-11 So. 9.0

G – Fernanda Ovalle 5-10 Fr. 10.4

G – Taylor Smith 5-8 Sr. 11.8

G – Mackayla Scarlett 5-10 Jr. 15.2

CREIGHTON (5-0)

F –Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 12.8

F – Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.4

G – Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 11.4

G – Carly Bachelor 6-0 Sr. 9.8

G – Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 18.8