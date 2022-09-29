Creighton women pick up first Big East win with shutout of Marquette

MILWAUKEE - The Creighton women scored goals in each half as the Bluejays picked up their first Big East win this season with a 2-0 victory of Marquette on Thursday night.

Creighton, which dropped its first two league games, took the lead midway through the first half when Lara Kazandjian lined a shot from 25 yards out to back of the net.

Jordy Rothwell made it 2-0 with 17 minutes left when she headed home a corner kick from Aida Kardovic.

Keelan Terrell made two saves to pick up the shutout. Marquette, which was 2-0 in league play, was outshot 12-8 by the Bluejays.

Creighton returns home to face Providence at noon Sunday.

Creighton (5-2-4, 1-2) 1 1 - 2

Marquette (6-4-1, 2-1) 0 0 - 0

Goals: CU, Kazandjian, Rothwell