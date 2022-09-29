 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton women pick up first Big East win with shutout of Marquette

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

MILWAUKEE - The Creighton women scored goals in each half as the Bluejays picked up their first Big East win this season with a 2-0 victory of Marquette on Thursday night.

Creighton, which dropped its first two league games, took the lead midway through the first half when Lara Kazandjian lined a shot from 25 yards out to back of the net.

Jordy Rothwell made it 2-0 with 17 minutes left when she headed home a corner kick from Aida Kardovic.

Keelan Terrell made two saves to pick up the shutout. Marquette, which was 2-0 in league play, was outshot 12-8 by the Bluejays.

Creighton returns home to face Providence at noon Sunday.

Creighton (5-2-4, 1-2) 1 1 - 2

Marquette (6-4-1, 2-1) 0 0 - 0

Goals: CU, Kazandjian, Rothwell

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

