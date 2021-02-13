Creighton women rally for overtime win over Seton Hall

Creighton senior Tatum Rembao converted the game-winning layup with two seconds left in overtime to secure a 77-76 comeback win at Seton Hall Saturday.

The Jays (5-8, 4-5) trailed by as many as 14 points, but they battled back to force an extra period. Then they temporarily seized control.

Freshman Morgan Maly, a Crete product who scored a career-high 20 points, buried a 3-pointer to stretch CU advantage to 75-70 with 1:36 left. The Pirates did respond with three straight scores. But that just set the stage for Rembao’s big-time play.

She drove right along the lane line and guided in a contested layup, falling to the court as the ball dropped through the net. The win was an important one for Creighton, which began a four-game road trip Saturday.

Rembao played an integral part. She scored 10 of CU’s final 12 points in regulation. She finished with 18 points.

The Jays trailed for most of the game. They shot just 36.7% from the floor in the first half (3 of 14 from 3-point range) and fell behind 33-25 at the break. That deficit increased to 14 after the Pirates (9-5, 7-4) opened the second half with a 10-4 surge.

But CU started chipping away from there.