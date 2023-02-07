SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. - The Creighton women rolled to their fifth straight win and improved to 11-2 on the road with a 77-64 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Creighton improves to 11-4 in Big East play and is one game behind second-place Villanova (11-2). Leader UConn is 13-0.

Creighton got off to a quick start as it led 17-6 midway through the first quarter. Rachael Saunders scored eight straight for CU during that stretch, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

But behind center Sidney Cooks, Seton Hall answered with a 19-4 run to take a four-point lead with eight minutes left in the half. Cooks had 15 points at that time and finished with 27.

That, though, was the only extended run the Bluejays would allow on the night. Creighton finished the half with a 16-6 run to lead 43-35 at halftime. Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen hit 3s to start that surge.

The Bluejays got separation early in the second half with a 10-0 run. Jensen started it with a 3 and Ronsiek ended it with another 3 as the margin grew to 59-41. Creighton hit nine of its first 13 3-point tries.

Seton Hall made a late push, scoring eight straight to pull within 70-60. But with 2:24 left, Saunders ended that run with CU's 11th 3-pointer.

Ronsiek led the Jays with 21 points, while Jensen added 17. Saunders chipped in 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Morgan Maly had 10 points and nine rebounds while Molly Mogensen had seven assists. CU controlled the boards, finishing with a 36-21 edge.

Creighton returns home to face Xavier, which is 0-14 in league play, at noon Sunday before the Jays go to Connecticut next Wednesday.

