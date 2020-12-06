 Skip to main content
Creighton women rout Butler to earn their first win of the season
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

INDIANAPOLIS — The Creighton women scored the first 17 points as the Bluejays dominated Butler for an 88-41 Big East win Sunday afternoon.

Creighton hit six 3-pointers, including three by Rachael Saunders, in the first quarter. The Jays led 27-4 late in the first quarter and expanded the margin from there.

Freshman Morgan Maly led five Bluejays in double figures with 16 points, while Saunders finished with 12. Tatum Rembao, Temi Carda and Molly Mogensen all added 10 points.

Eight Jays made 3-pointers as CU went 15 of 34 from behind the arc.

Creighton (1-3) is next scheduled to host Nebraska on Dec. 14.

