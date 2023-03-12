The Jays earned a No. 6 seed and will play the winner of a "First Four" game between Illinois and Mississippi State. CU will play that winner on Friday.
"It's definitely different," guard Lauren Jensen said of not knowing their opponent. "But Flan and the staff do a good job preparing for those situations."
CU (22-8) is making its sixth trip to the NCAAs with Flanery as coach, and the sixth seed is the highest for the Jays since he's been coach.
Among CU's eight losses, two were to Connecticut, which earned a No. 2 seed, two were to Villanova, a 4 seed, and one was to Stanford, which earned a 1 seed.
"I think they rewarded us for the schedule we played," Flanery said. "I think the 6 seed was representative of the kind of season we had."
Creighton has gone 10-2 over its last 12 games, with only two-point losses to UConn and Villanova during that span. Both of those games were away from Omaha, and the Jays have been very good on the road. CU is 12-3 in road games and 1-1 in neutral-site games.
Before the bracket was revealed, ESPN announcers alluded to CU's run to the Elite Eight, asking which team is going to be this year's Creighton.
"I think it's cool, but I think it's way more cool for the players," Flanery said.
Post player Emma Ronsiek knows the Jays will be on the radar of opponents this year.
"People definitely know, and I think that reflects with other lower seeds going to the tournament because it's a new season and everyone's capable fo doing something special."
