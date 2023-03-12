Selection Sunday 2022 was the inception of two memorable weeks for the Creighton women's program.

The players watched last year's selection show from the Sokol Arena court and cheered as the Bluejays received a No. 10 seed as they ended up playing down I-80 in Iowa City.

What followed were wins over Colorado, Iowa and Iowa State before an Elite Eight loss to eventual national champion South Carolina.

The Bluejays were back at Sokol for another watch party. What will the future bring this time around?

"Hopefully we do some of the same things we did last year," coach Jim Flanery told the crowd at Sokol.​

For one thing, Creighton knows it will be playing in South Bend, Indiana, but it will wait until Wednesday before finding out its opening-round opponent.

The Jays earned a No. 6 seed and will play the winner of a "First Four" game between Illinois and Mississippi State. CU will play that winner on Friday.

"It's definitely different," guard Lauren Jensen said of not knowing their opponent. "But Flan and the staff do a good job preparing for those situations."

CU (22-8) is making its sixth trip to the NCAAs with Flanery as coach, and the sixth seed is the highest for the Jays since he's been coach.

Among CU's eight losses, two were to Connecticut, which earned a No. 2 seed, two were to Villanova, a 4 seed, and one was to Stanford, which earned a 1 seed.

"I think they rewarded us for the schedule we played," Flanery said. "I think the 6 seed was representative of the kind of season we had."

Creighton has gone 10-2 over its last 12 games, with only two-point losses to UConn and Villanova during that span. Both of those games were away from Omaha, and the Jays have been very good on the road. CU is 12-3 in road games and 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Before the bracket was revealed, ESPN announcers alluded to CU's run to the Elite Eight, asking which team is going to be this year's Creighton.

"I think it's cool, but I think it's way more cool for the players," Flanery said.

Post player Emma Ronsiek knows the Jays will be on the radar of opponents this year.

"People definitely know, and I think that reflects with other lower seeds going to the tournament because it's a new season and everyone's capable fo doing something special."

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler